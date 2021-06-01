'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals There's a Warrant for Her Arrest in Arizona

Crystal Kung Minkoff is certainly a breath of fresh air on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ — and she keeps surprising fans with random details of her personal life.

During an appearance on RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s Teddi Tea Pod podcast on Monday, Kung Minkoff discussed the revelations she made on last week’s episode about her former job as an escort agency phone operator and the time she was propositioned to be a madame. Kung shared the news with her costars during a game of two truths and a lie, in which she claimed she was once arrested as her lie. On Teddi Tea, Kung Minkoff said she went with that option since it sounded like an “easy” possibility.

“I have a warrant for my arrest and that would’ve been great [to use in the game],” said Kung Minkoff, 38, noting that the warrant is in Flagstaff, Arizona. “I talked to the judge and he’s like, ‘Are you going to come back here?’ I was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Just don’t come back.'”

As Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, told her guest to remind her to never to bring her to Arizona, Kung Minkoff replied: “I can’t drive there or I’ll get arrested.”

The Bravo star did not provide further details regarding the warrant, but she did explain what led to her being propositioned to become a madame. Kung Minkoff said the moment occurred while she was at a casino with husband Rob Minkoff.

“There was this woman there and she’s very loud, throwing money on the table. I’m just 22 years old. She’s looking at me. She’s like, ‘Come here, come here.’ I could tell she was Korean, so I felt like it was a mama to me,” she recalled.

“Rob’s like, ‘She’s asking you to go with her. … Are you okay?’ I’m like, ‘I’m okay.’ So I just walk through the casino out to these double doors, but they’re glass doors so it was kind of a patio. So he could see me, I could see him,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘What are you doing here?’ [I go], ‘I’m with my friend.’ She’s like, ‘I could make you some money.’ Then out walks a guy and he’s just standing there next to her. She’s like, ‘I could make you good money,’ and I say, ‘No, no thank you.'”

Kung Minkoff said the woman who approached her instead tried to make her a “protégé” of sorts, saying: “I see a lot of me in you.”

Kung Minkoff has been married to Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie, since 2007. They share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.

Crystal is clearly about that life! ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.