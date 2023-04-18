‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Claims She Had a One-Night Stand with Matt Damon [Video]

Teddi Mellencamp is revealing a past detail about her sex life — and his name is Matt Damon.

via Page Six:

The “Two Ts in a Pod” co-hosts appeared on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” Tuesday, where Judge forced Mellencamp to open up about her one-night stand with the “Air” actor 20 years ago.

“She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,’” Judge, 55, told Lewis. “And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.’”

“She tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people,” Mellencamp, 41, joked. “I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?!”

However, Mellencamp went on to explain that she snuck into a club with a fake ID at just 20 years old to meet the hunky actor.

“He was probably 30 — ten years older,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum explained. “I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”

Although Mellencamp started off just giving hints about his identity — such as the fact his initials are MD and that he “has a very famous best friend” — a producer quickly guessed it was Damon, 52.

“I’ve already been coined a liar, I don’t need these kinds of things out and about,” she joked as Judge erupted into a fit of laughter.

Despite her one-night romance with Damon, Mellencamp went on to marry Edwin Arroyave and the pair welcomed four children.

Meanwhile, the “Good Will Hunting” star wed Luciana Bozán Barroso in 2005. The pair share two daughters.

In fact, it appears the A-list actor prefers to meet his partners out on the town as he met Barroso while she was working at a bar in Miami in 2003.

That little tidbit is more interesting than Teddi’s entire stint on ‘RHOBH.’