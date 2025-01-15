RHOA’s Phaedra Parks Reveals Details on Her New Age Gap Romance

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Phaedra Parks is opening up about her love life!

In an interview with E! News, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spilled details about her new romance with a younger man.

“I’m just having fun,” Phaedra said. “It’s nothing so serious and I don’t know if I’ll ever be serious. Maybe there’s another man out there for me. I’m an equal opportunity employer.”

“It’s been fun dating, but I have no desire to remarry,” added the Bravo star, who shares kids Ayden, 14, and Dylan, 11, with ex-husband Apollo Nida. “I wanna keep all my money.”

She then revealed where she met her new man!

“I met him on Married to Medicine,” she said of the Bravo series, which is currently airing its 11th season.

Phaedra went on to share that her Married to Medicine costar Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford set her up with her new beau.

“Good old Sweet Tea, honey,” she said. “She’s in an age gap relationship, so she had this little event and it was the best event of the season.”

The 51-year-old also revealed that her mystery man is in his 30s.

“When you are in your 30s, you can do most things and not be sore in the morning,” she joked, before adding, “Sometimes maturity might be a disadvantage, but I think that there’s more advantages than disadvantages with a young guy.”

Meanwhile, Phaedra — who appeared on Season 2 of The Traitors — weighed in on whether she’d ever return to the Peacock series, which is currently in its third season.

“Everybody knows I’m not only the queen of shade, but deception, and from my journey on Traitors, I think it is quite fitting. I’m gonna suss out those cereal liars,” she said while promoting her partnership with Silk.

“I definitely would love to make a return,” she added. “Obviously this year I was filming another show, because I’ve been very booked and busy. But I would definitely love to make a return, because I love the show. I love the concept, the best project I’ve ever worked on.”

Married to Medicine airs Sunday nights on Bravo, while new episodes of The Traitors Season 3 drop Thursdays on Peacock.

