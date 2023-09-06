'RHOA' Star Ralph Pittman Claims Ex Drew Sidora Wanted Him to Adopt Her Son for Sick 'Money Grab'

Ralph Pittman took to social media to make a shocking claim about Drew Sidora’s reasons for wanting him to adopt her son.

The real-life drama between Drew Sidora and her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, continues to heat up amid their messy divorce, with the latter accusing the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of concocting an elaborate plot for him to adopt her son in hopes of cashing in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Pittman filed for divorce in February after 8 years of marriage — and while they managed to get the documents sealed, the two continued to hurl accusations against each other in the public eye. And apparently, nothing is off limits, including the kids.

After the RHOA star clapped back at Pittman’s “fake” cousin for insinuating she only wanted Ralph to adopt her son Josiah — aka “Jojo” so that she could spend more time with women. Sidora was accused of cheating on Pittman with retired WNBA star Ty Young.

“I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however he refused to do so & it breaks my heart,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday. “She meant to be nasty & rude making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done!”

Pittman shot back, bringing Jojo — whom Sidora had from a previous relationship — into the feud.

“It’s time to speak truth so let’s be real. You expect me to pay child support when he has a father that wants to play an active role in his life but you won’t let him. Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a man and unconditionally provided from my heart without expectations,” he responded.

And he didn’t stop there.

“I will continue being there but you’re not going to take advantage of me or use this show to get your way. I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a Father. I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It’s about them now,” Pittman added, hashtagging the word “respect.”

The peach-holder appeared to reply without naming names.

“Good Afternoon everyone have a beautiful and blessed day because the devil is working,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The former happy couple have hurled several endless accusations against one another. While Sidora was accused of cheating with the female athlete, she claimed Pittman of “repeated adultery,” “mental abuse,” and being “physically aggressive.”

“[Ralph became physically aggressive with [Drew] to the point that the [Drew] considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe,” she alleged in court documents.

Sidora and Pittman share two biological kids. Besides child support, the RHOA star has demanded temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their kids and exclusive use of their marital home.