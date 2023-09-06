Cardi B And Offset Enjoy Rides At Disneyland On Son Wave's 2nd Birthday

Cardi B and Offset’s baby boy Wave is making the terrible twos look terribly fun.

via: AceShowbiz

On Monday, September 4, the 30-year-old raptress and her 31-year-old husband were caught on camera going for several fun rides, including the Thunder Mountain roller coaster, at the theme park in California. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen smiling and laughing while he was putting both of his hands up in the air in the middle of the ride.

During the fun day out, the power couple was joined by the birthday boy, their 5-year-old daughter Kulture and his older children, 13-year-old Jordan, 8-year-old Kody as well as 8-year-old Kalea, from his previous relationships. A group of friends and other family members were also spotted in attendance. In addition, the two hired two tour guides, three Disneyland security team members and four of their own safety guards.

For the special occasion, Cardi opted to go bold with her hair which was long and colored in bright red. She seemed to have channeled Ariel’s look from “The Little Mermaid” movie. She styled her locks in loose waves and parted the bangs to the side.

The “I Like It” spitter sported an unbuttoned white Polo shirt and paired it with a long black skirt that had a knee-high slit on one of her legs. She also put on a pair of long white socks, all-white Nikes Air Force sneakers and huge hoop earrings to complete the look. To match her hair, she carried a red Hermes Birkin bag.

In the meantime, Offset went with a darker-colored get-up. The hip-hop artist sported a long-sleeved black jacket that came with a silver zipper on its front side, a pair of long gray jeans with black and purple cross patterns and glossy black lace-up leather boots. He accessorized with a golden wrist watch and a pair of sparkling earrings.

That same day, Offset paid a sweet tribute to his son Wave via Instagram Story. In the snap, the 2-year-old boy was sitting on a baby stroller wearing an all-white get-up. The spitter exclaimed over the photo, “Big wave turned 2.”

Giving a similar yet different take was Cardi who uploaded a picture of Wave on her own Instagram Story. She released a photo of the mother and son duo. She could be seen cradling him in her arms. Over the snap, she penned, “My baby 2.”