‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Arrested for Assault After Wife Calls Cops | www.lovebscott.com

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband Apollo Nida has been arrested for assault.

His wife, Sherien Almufti, has accused him of getting physical with her.

via US Weekly:

Nida, 45, was charged with domestic violence and simple assault, per court documents obtained by In Touch. He was taken to a local jail, with records obtained by the outlet showing that he posted a $3,000 bond and was released hours later.

Back in March, Almufti called the police on Nida. Almufti told authorities that she had come home from a bar when they started having an argument about how “they were cheating on each other.”

During the interaction, Almufti claimed Nida showed her a video of her kissing another man. Almufti alleged that Nida “pulled her by the hair and pushed by against a refrigerator.”

As the two were in a “shuffle,” Almufti said she ran outside to call for help. When she went back inside to get her phone, she alleged that Nida had left.

Police stated that Almufti showed them a surveillance video of the verbal incident, but they did not see the physical altercation. Officers said Almufti declined medical attention, with the report noting that she did not have any marks or bruises as a result of the alleged physical interaction.

When Nida returned to the residence, he spoke with the police and claimed he tried to take Almufti’s phone from her when they were arguing. When he attempted to take the device, Almufti turned into a ball on the ground to protect her phone and he retrieved it from her.

Nida alleged that Almufti went outside to call for assistance but he followed to give her back her phone.

The court docs come one month after Nida was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple battery. A hearing occurred last month, with court records not indicating whether he entered a plea or hired an attorney, per In Touch.

Per the outlet, the court doc read, “I, Keith E. Gammage, Solicitor General for the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, in the name and on behalf of the citizens of Georgia do hereby charge and accuse APOLLO EDWARD NIDA with the offense of SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, a misdemeanor, for that said accused in the County of Fulton, State of Georgia, on or about March 11, 2024 did intentionally make physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with the person of Sherien Copes, who is the present spouse of accused, by pulling her by the hair and pushing her.”

Following the incident, Almufti told the outlet, “It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end.”

Apollo can’t seem to stay out of trouble, can he?

Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks is still negotiating her return to ‘RHOA’ — as lovebscott.com was first to report.