'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Accused of Refusing to Pay 6-figure Credit Card Bill as IRS Demands $1 Million

More financial issues for the Biermann-Zolciak family.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann’s financial problems continue to worsen — with the ex-NFL star now being dragged to court over an unpaid credit card bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Discover Bank filed a civil lawsuit against Kroy on July 14.

In the complaint, Discover claimed Kroy was provided a credit card but had failed to make the required payments. The company said the reality star refused to pay up on $11,275.45 owed.

Now, Discover has demanded the entire unpaid balance plus attorney fees. The last billing statement showed a payment due date of May 22, 2023, with a minimum payment due of $2,055.

His bills show Kroy made multiple payments for purchases related to his Xbox and Uber Eats expenses.

The $11k debt is minor compared to the other debts racked up by the couple.As we previously reported, The reality stars are being chased by the Internal Revenue Service.

Uncle Sam filed a massive lien accusing the two of owing $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The grand total was listed as $1,147,834.67.

On top of that, Zolciak was sued by Target over an unpaid credit card with the retailer. The reality stars are also facing a lawsuit by Simmons Bank after they allegedly missed payments on a $300k line of credit provided.

A couple of days after that lawsuit was filed, Biermann was sued over an alleged $52k owed to a casino in the Bahamas.

As we first reported, despite all the money woes, the couple recently called off their bitter divorce.

As they fought in court, prior to reconciling, the police had to come out to the couple’s home numerous times for various disputes.

In bodycam footage, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NFL star told police that his wife had gambled away $1.5 million of their money in the past couple of years.

He claimed she was a “compulsive behavior addict” and a “narcissist to the extreme level.” During her talks with police, Zolciak said she feared Biermann was suffering from a brain injury from his days in the NFL.