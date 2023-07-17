Pusha T Bombarded By Twitter Bots — And Fans Point Finger At Drake

It looks as if Pusha T may be a victim of a mysterious bot army that’s posting malicious tweets about him.

via: HipHopDX

Pusha T and Drake certainly have no love for one another — so much so, in fact, that a recent Twitter bot farm attack against the Clipse rapper has left Drizzy shouldering the blame.

In a series of tweets fired off on Sunday (July 16), Pusha T has been accused of everything from lying about “pushing yay” and “having a flow “as dry as the Sahara Desert” to “loving the smell of kids’ bicycle seats.”

The tweets, which were mostly quote-tweets on a post made by RapTV, all mention the Virginia native in a disparaging way, even though the post in question is about a Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert song which recently was certified gold.

What’s more, all of the Twitter handles feature a few letters and a bunch of numbers, which experts say is a sure sign that the account is a “burner” or “bot” account.

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that none other than the 6 God might be behind the cyberattack. Check out the stream of Twitter bot insults, along with fan reactions and speculations to the perpetrator of the attack, below:

i think we all know who this is pic.twitter.com/luUlXo5ESU — walter (@walterhu65) July 16, 2023

this has aubrey graham written all over it only he would be this petty — ??auly (@BurberryPauly) July 16, 2023

To understand how deep the beef between Drake and Pusha T runs, one has to go all the way back to 2006, when Lil Wayne was beefing with Clipse. At that time, Malice threw the first punch when he saw Weezy wearing Bape on a VIBE magazine cover.

Malice rapped, “N-ggas bite the style from the shoes to the watches” on the song “Mr. Me Too.” Each camp then played the other side down with disrespect in several interviews that followed.

The back-and-forth between the camps continued for a few years, with Drake entering the fray back in 2011. When the Young Money signee released “Dreams Money Can Buy” that year, King Push fired back with the freestyle “Don’t Fuck With Me” over the same beat, and it was on from there between the pair.

The two traded verbal barbs in various songs for the next seven years, until Drizzy dropped “Duppy Freestyle” in 2018 — which, itself, was a response to Pusha T’s “Infrared.”

Four days after “Duppy Freestyle” dropped, Pusha T unleashed holy hell with “The Story of Adidon,” which he dropped on New York’s Hot 97.

Considered one of the most scathing diss tracks of all time, “The Story of Adidon” found Pusha T accusing Drake of “hiding” his son, Adonis — whose existence had yet to be made public — while taking aim at the OVO hitmaker over JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.” According to Push, his source was Drizzy’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye, at all,” he said on The Joe Budden Podcast in 2018. “40 is sleeping with a woman who he talks to five, six hours a day, provides opportunity for her and ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career.”

He continued: “With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip everybody took to also see the child and bring him gifts and all of this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”