‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Ex Hires New Divorce Lawyer Weeks After Being Dumped by First as Trial’s Set to Begin

Real Housewives of Atlanta might not have the fire and the drama viewers were expecting this season, but it’s pretty hot in Kenya Moore’s personal life.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly was able to find a new lawyer to represent him in the upcoming divorce trial — only weeks after his first attorney dropped him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc has informed the court that his new lawyer is Whitney Mauk.

As we first reported, last month, attorney Regina Edwards received permission from the judge to withdraw as Marc’s attorney.

Regina told the court she had notified Marc she was leaving the case and he would be responsible for hiring new counsel.

Now, Marc and his legal team are gearing up for the divorce trial which is set to start this month.

As we first reported, Kenya and Marc broke up in 2019. Following the breakup, Kenya filed a court case demanding primary custody.

During the proceedings, Marc attempted to block their daughter Brooklyn from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval. Kenya told the court her job on the reality show required her to share all aspects of her life, including her family.

The judge ended up ruling Kenya was allowed to have Brooklyn film RHOA but Marc could have input on the scenes filmed. The judge noted there was no evidence that Kenya would put her daughter in, “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

“The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed,” the order read.

The battle ended with the exes agreeing Kenya should have primary custody of Brooklyn with Marc having visitation.

In 2021, Kenya filed a separate case seeking a divorce from Marc. She has demanded child support from Marc.

In response, Marc asked the court to award him a cut of Kenya’s home she purchased before the marriage. She has opposed this demand writing, “[Marc] is well aware that [Kenya] owned and operated the property in question long before the marriage.”

Recently, Marc revealed the two reached a “partial settlement agreement and permanent parenting plan” on May 11, 2023. He said the deal covered some issues but not all issues. Despite the agreement, he said Kenya has refused to sign the documents despite them working on it for 7.5 hours.

He claimed she was dragging her feet in an attempt to keep the divorce going.