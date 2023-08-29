'RHOA' and 'RHOP' Showrunner Eric Fuller Speaks Out, Says He's Not Responsible for Casting or Choosing Scenes [Photo]

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ fans have been blaming Truly Original, the production company responsible for filming season 15, and showrunner Eric Fuller, for this lackluster season — even calling for the company to be fired in favor of a new one.

After lovebscott.com exclusively revealed that production is seeking to reboot ‘RHOA’ with a cast of fresh peaches, showrunner Eric Fuller is speaking out in his own defense.

Taking to Instagram, he wants to make it clear that he has nothing to do with casting or with what makes the final edit — as many have assumed.

“I’M NOT AN EDITOR. I DON’T MAKE CASTING DECISIONS. I DON’T CHOOSE WHAT SCENES MAKE IT OR NOT. IF YOU’RE GOING TO COME FOR ME. COME FOR ME FOR WHAT I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR.” he wrote.

Take a look:

As we reported yesterday, both production and the network are down for a reboot — no one man has all that power.