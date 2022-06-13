'RHOA' Recap: Marlo Hampton Calls Kandi Burruss And Kenya Moore 'H*Es' [Video]

These peaches are turning sour. Marlo Hampton went off on Kandi and Kenya during the June 12 episode of ‘RHOA’, after they failed to support Sheree in her time of need.

It started after Marlo and Sheree Whitfield met up as the former tried to make the latter feel better after Tyrone broke her heart in last week’s episode. Kenya was also supposed to join them, but she canceled at the last minute. Kenya claimed that she wasn’t feeling well, but Marlo thought it was odd that Kenya was in “full glam” if she was sick.

Later in the episode, the ladies gathered for a dinner party hosted by Sanya Richards-Ross. The bash took place only a day after Marlo’s get-together with Sheree, but Kenya was able to attend it. Kenya explained that she wasn’t feeling well the night of Sheree’s thing, so a doctor told her to take a COVID test. Since the results had since come back negative, she felt okay going to Sanya’s event. Despite that, Marlo and Sheree felt betrayed.

Sheree was also upset over the fact that Kandi never called her to check on her following her drama with Tyrone. Marlo and Sheree decided to storm outside during Sanya’s event to talk trash about them.

That was when Marlo said Kandi was once a “ho” who slept with men for “free.” She added that Kenya, who often bragged about being “Miss USA,” was also a “ho” who tried to get with rappers but got rejected instead.

Also in the episode, Sanya and Drew Sidora were still trying to work things out between them following their recent fallout. Drew attended Sanya’s dinner at the last minute, but things were super awkward between the two.

