‘RHOA' Producers Scrubs Nene Leakes From Flashback Scene as Their Legal Battle Rages on, and Nene Responds [Photo]

Bravo is letting the world know, the door is closed!

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta producers caused an uproar with fans after erasing NeNe Leakes from a flashback scene on last night’s episode, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the newest episode of RHOA opened with the normal opening credits with the cast members holding their peaches. The credits then flashed back to the 2011 opening credits for season 4.

The season 4 cast included NeNe, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Kim Zolciak and Kandi Burruss. In the original cast photo, Nene stands on the far right next to Phaedra.

However, the photo the producers showed last night erased Nene completely. The fans were quick to notice the slight and expressed their anger online.

One fan called out Andy Cohen telling him, “your karma is already giving you what you deserve for editing nene out. this is sick and twisted omg! FLOP SHOW! #rhoa”

Another wrote, “Petty and nasty! Andy and Bravo, no amount of editing could erase Nene’s contributions and legacy. You could never erase Nene from our memories either; she built #RHOA Lawsuit or not, this was unnecessary.”

“Erasing NeNe from the flashback on tonight’s episode was petty and unnecessary. This is clearly a complicated legal situation but the constant shade towards someone so crucial to the franchise’s success isn’t a good look. #RHOA,” said another NeNe supporter.

“I thought, “Do I need to get my eyes checked?!” NOT THE NENE ERASURE #RHOA,” wrote another Bravo superfan.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, NeNe sued Bravo, NBC and Andy Cohen accusing them of racial discrimination. The iconic reality star said she complained about her costar Kim Zolciak’s behavior throughout the years but was told to stay quiet.

She claimed she was retaliated against for speaking up against alleged racism by Kim. The network demanded the case be moved to arbitration — which is outside the public eye.

NeNe initially opposed the move but eventually agreed to arbitrate the case. The reality star has hinted in recent interviews that the battle is still ongoing.

Nene speaks out via Twitter after being removed from past season group photo of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.