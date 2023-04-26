Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Morial Demand Explanation on CNN Decision to Fire Don Lemon

Al Sharpton announced his dissatisfaction with CNN’s firing of Don Lemon, and he’s demanding that the network explain why they let him go.

via: Chicago Crusaders

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), and Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League (NUL), issued the following statement on CNN’s decision to fire longtime anchor Don Lemon. The veteran journalist announced yesterday that he was let go after 17 years with the network, noting that “there are some larger issues at play.”

“We are completely stunned at the termination of Don Lemon. Throughout his career, Don has been a superb journalist who was very open to the civil rights community on issues others wouldn’t touch. Don’s voice has been invaluable to the conversation of how we become a more just nation. With the health of our democracy undergoing perhaps its greatest test, we cannot afford to silence his voice. We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play, which is why we urge for a full explanation as to why he was let go in such a fashion.”

As the news world reeled from Fox News’ firing of Tucker Carlson, Lemon announced on Monday that he, too, was being ousted. Lemon used his announcement to scorch CNN’s management, saying “I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN has contradicted Lemon’s account about his firing, saying he was offered a chance to meet with the network’s higher-ups before he put out his statement on Twitter.