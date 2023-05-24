Report: Oprah Winfrey Could Be Headed For Congress As A Possible Replacement For Dianne Feinstein

For weeks, the Senate has been gripped with the sad, strange story of Dianne Feinstein. The chamber’s oldest member, who turns 90 next month, was absent from her duties for two-and-a-half months due to an illness.

via: Daily Beast

As concerns continue over the state of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), California Democrats have started to think about who Gov. Gavin Newsom could appoint to take her seat if she were to resign. Among the potential replacements being floated in powerful political circles is none other than Oprah Winfrey, according to the Associated Press—though it’s unclear how many other names have also been floated. In the end, it would be up to Newsom, who did previously promise to appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s seat, should it open up. Feinstein, who turns 90 next month, is the oldest current member of Congress. She returned to the Senate on May 10 after a case of the shingles kept her away from Washington, D.C. for about 10 weeks. Since Feinstein’s return, her appearance and strange interactions with the press have caused concerns among peers over her ability to serve. Despite several Democrats calling for her resignation, Feinstein has shown no signs that she will step down.