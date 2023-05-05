Report: Nelly And Ashanti Are Back Together And 'Very Happy'

Nelly and Ashanti are spending time together amid reconciliation rumors.

via: Rap-Up

After showing PDA at the Davis-Garcia fight last month, a new report claims that the rapper, 48, and singer, 42, are very much a couple.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight.

The on-again couple, who first started dating two decades ago, recently fueled romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas. Prior to that in December, they teamed up for a steamy performance of “Body On Me” at a concert in Arizona.

Ashanti & Nelly spotted holding hands after the Gervonta Davis fight ???? pic.twitter.com/R2USlITsxU — ?GOT DA SCOOP? (@GotDaScoop) April 23, 2023

There were more clues of a romantic reunion in February when fans noticed Ashanti wearing Nelly’s chain around her neck.

Another source tells ET, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

The couple first started dating after meeting at a Grammy press conference in 2003 and broke up in 2013.

“We’re in a better place,” Ashanti said when asked about her relationship with Nelly on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” last year. “But you know, we’re cool now. We had some conversations, you know, so it was cool.”

In a 2010 interview with Rap-Up, Nelly opened up about his relationship with Ashanti and revealed why he was waiting for marriage.

“I think you really have to be friends first. It’s not about how long it takes,” he said. “I’m not a person that wants to get married more than once. If I’ma do it, I’ma do it. You’re dying if you leave me.”