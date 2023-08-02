Report: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Still Dating Despite Rumors the Wonka Actor, 27, Had Dumped the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are very much still a couple, despite reports claiming the two have called it quits.

via: Daily Mail

The reality star, 25, and the actor, 27, have been quietly dating since early April and have not broken up, TMZ reported.

Their sources denied the report that was circulating on Wednesday that the movie star ‘dumped’ the mom of two.

The lovebirds have not yet been pictured together in public.

The stars are still ‘an item’ and ‘any reports that say otherwise are false,’ their insiders said.

Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, after a tipster wrote in.

They said: ‘Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me Timmy C has a new girl… Kylie Jenner.’

Kylie and Timothee are said to have sparked up a romance after they both attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January 2023.

Kylie shares two children with ex-partner Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, five, and Aire, one.

They started dating in 2017, welcoming Stormi in the following year. The couple split in October 2019 but reunited in February 2020, before split again during the holidays in December 2022.