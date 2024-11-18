Report: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble ‘Planning to Get Joint Liposuction Before Christmas’ After Piling on Pounds with Food and Booze Binges

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

After her high-profile divorce, Kris Jenner found happiness with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Jenner and Gamble have reportedly packed on the pounds again from their food and booze binges, said sources who add the reality couple is planning to get liposuction to slim down for the holidays.

A source close to the famous couple revealed they are looking for “a quick fix” because “it’s much easier to get the fat sucked out than it is to diet and exercise it away,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kris, 69, and her longtime boytoy beau, 44, looked bigger than ever when they were snapped filming an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians on October 21.

A source said of the couple: “They love their food and wine and have been going overboard with it, as anyone can tell by their pudgy looks.”

As RadarOnline previously reported, Kris is in a panic as she endures the last stages of her family’s 15-year reality TV run, which has been in a death spiral due to slumping ratings.

The insider added: “The stress is getting to Kris, and she’s eating more because of it. While it might help to calm her down, it’s all come at a cost to her waistline. She won’t be able to fit into her holiday clothes unless she does something drastic!”

When the tacky TV matriarch lost weight around this time last year, tongues wagged that she’d used the trendy drug Ozempic.

Our source said: “She doesn’t want to go near Ozempic this time around. She’s not only afraid of the side effects but also the gossip, like what happened last year.

“Meanwhile, Corey has ballooned, too. And with the holiday season upon us, they don’t have any time to waste, so they’re going to get a quick fix with lipo.

“Kris wants to look good at her annual party and is demanding Corey do the same. And whatever Kris wants, Kris gets.”

