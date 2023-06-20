Report: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Under Investigation for Allegedly Hitting Man During Argument in Miami

Tyreek Hill is under police investigation.

via: CBS Sports

Hill allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina in Miami on Sunday.

The alleged Father’s Day incident reportedly took place around 6 p.m. local time, when Hill and an employee of charter companies located in the area got into a disagreement, though the root of the issue is not yet public. The report alleges that Hill hit the person he was in the dispute with.

Whether the apparent victim suffered any injuries is not known. It is also not known if Hill will face any criminal charges or repercussions from the Dolphins.