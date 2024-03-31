Report: Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Sought by Police in Connection with Major Car Accident | lovebscott.com

Cops are on the hunt for Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice.

via: ESPN

Citing law enforcement officials, the Dallas Morning News reported that a vehicle that is believed to be registered to or leased to Rice was involved in a crash in northeast Dallas at around 6:20 p.m. local time Saturday.

A police call sheet obtained by the Dallas Morning News confirmed that officials are searching for Rice in connection with the crash. Police have not disclosed details of the accident or whether anyone was injured, according to the report.

As of Sunday morning, it was not clear whether Rice is facing charges, and his level of involvement in the accident also is unclear. Rice did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Rice, 23, grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, and played all four years of his college career in Dallas at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round last year.

The 6-foot-1 Rice emerged as Kansas City’s top wide receiver last season, finishing second on the team in receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) — behind only Travis Kelce — and with a team-leading seven touchdown catches. He also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs’ four-game postseason run en route to their second straight Super Bowl championship.

TMZ adds, “Police were called to a multi-vehicle accident in the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway. The preliminary investigation determined two drivers, one in a Corvette, the other in a Lamborghini, were speeding in the far-left lane.”

Cops add, “The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.” A total of 6 vehicles were involved in the crash, too.

Dallas PD goes on to say “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information. Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The investigation and identification of the suspects are both ongoing.”