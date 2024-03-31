Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Joe Biden Recognizing Transgender Day on Easter | lovebscott.com

Caitlyn Jenner is blasting President Biden over what she seems to think is a coordinated effort to conflate a Christian holiday with a day that also celebrates transgender people.

via: Newsweek

The International Transgender Day of Visibility was created on March 31, 2009, and has continued to be celebrated every March 31 for more than a decade. The day is meant to not only honor transgender people, but raise awareness of the discrimination they continue to face.

On Friday, the White House sent out an announcement proclaiming March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. This announcement is just a formality as the date of this annual event has already been set and is a way for the Biden administration to celebrate the holiday.

Easter usually falls between March 22 and April 25 every year and is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon on or following the spring equinox.

In the announcement, Biden wrote, “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”

However, in response to Biden’s announcement of Transgender Day of Visibility, Jenner took to X, formerly Twitter, to condemn him.

I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024

Newsweek has reached out to Jenner via an email online form for comment.