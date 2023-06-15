Report: Casanova Pleads for Lighter Sentence in Letter to Judge, Condemns Past Gang Crimes

Casanova has penned a letter to the judge as he prepares to be sentenced later this month for his alleged crimes as part of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

via: Complex

Per a report from TMZ on Thursday, citing court documents, Casanova made the renouncement in a letter to the judge in the case while also vowing to speak more publicly about such severed ties in the future.

Also included with the reported letter to the judge are statements from Casanova’s family and friends, all of which is being shared with the hopes of securing a lighter sentence for the 36-year-old Behind These Scars artist and Roc Nation signee.

As detailed in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York in May of last year, Casanova’s guilty plea saw him admitted to his participation in a 2018 robbery in New York, a 2020 shooting in Florida, and marijuana trafficking.

“Like twelve of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said at the time. “In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence, including a shooting in Miami and contributing to a robbery at a Manhattan diner.”

Specifically, Casanova pleaded guilty to a count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, as well as one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. The two counts carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years behind bars, though the total maximum is as much as 60 years.