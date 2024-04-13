Report: Bette Midler Launches Bid to Become Latest 'RHOBH' Cast Member 'She Really Wants a Spot' | lovebscott.com

Bette Midler is “in the mood to talk some sh**t” and wants to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

via: Radar Online

According to a sensational report, the singer and actress has launched a desperate bid to reignite her career by making a play to be the newest Beverly Hills Housewife!

The Wind Beneath My Wings singer turned heads when she posted on X, “Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s—. And to get paid for it? A dream!”

The Bravo team replied, “Talk about a glorious crossover” and added a winking and diamond emojis. And show honcho Andy Cohen seconded the notion by declaring, “It’s time!”

Insiders claim 78-year-old Bette, who’s won multiple Grammy, Tony and Emmy awards, is tired of seeing her once-scintillating career head toward obscurity while “talentless” turkeys like the Kardashians hog the spotlight and million-dollar paydays!

“Bette’s not kidding,” a source dished to the National Enquirer. “She really wants a spot on the show.”

“Even though she claims not to watch it, she’s aware these ladies get paid a ton and she knows she could show them all a thing or two.”

While some in Tinseltown are skeptical, others feel the multitalented star would outshine the cast.

“Bette’s career is still going but it’s nowhere near what it used to be — and she would welcome the boost that being on the show would bring,” the insider noted.

“Meanwhile, her wit is as sharp as ever. She may be pushing 80, but she doesn’t look or act a day over 50!”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bette’s reps for comment.

As this outlet reported, Bette has some competition for the open spot on the reality show now that former cast member Annemarie Wiley was given the boot.

None other than actor Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, is interested in a coveted RHOBH diamond.

Insiders claim that with Alec facing potential prison time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria is attempting to set herself up for success if he’s locked away.

“Hilaria is terrified of losing all the attention she’s gained as the wife of a Hollywood star if he’s away in prison. This would be the perfect fit,” a source revealed.

The insider noted Hilaria already has experience manipulating reality!

“She created a whole false narrative about herself as a Spanish aristocrat a couple of years ago, even faking a Spanish accent though she was born and raised in Boston as Hillary Hayward-Thomas. She’s made for reality TV!”