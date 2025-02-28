Report: Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig Move in Together After Divorces from Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes

BY: Walker Published 28 minutes ago

Moving on — and in.

The duo’s romance is reportedly getting stronger as sources note that their relationship is not a form of “revenge” against Holmes and Robach.

T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach made headlines in late 2022 when it was revealed they were involved in a workplace romance while still being married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue.

According to Us Weekly, Fiebig, the ex-wife of Holmes, and Shue, the ex-husband of Robach, have taken a huge step in their relationship.

Sources claim that the couple, who began dating in December 2023, are very much in love but that their decision to cohabitate doesn’t mean they are in a rush to get married.

“[They] have moved in together. It’s not revenge. It’s real,” a source told the news outlet. “[They] are doing great and very much in love.”

“Marriage is a big step, so they’re cautious and careful because they got hurt the last time,” they continued. “It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel, and enjoy each other.”

This latest move by Shue and Fiebig comes over two years after their ex-spouses, Holmes and Robach, made headlines for their extramarital affairs.

Interestingly, Shue and Fiebig originally crossed paths through their former spouses, Holmes and Robach, who worked together on “GMA3” and often went on double dates with their then-partners.

However, the affair between Holmes and Robach was exposed by the Daily Mail in November 2022, shocking fans and disrupting their decade-long marriages to Fiebig and Shue, respectively.

Both couples reportedly ended their relationships in August 2022. By December of that year, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

The fallout continued into January 2023 when Holmes and Robach were dismissed from their roles at ABC.

Almost a year after Holmes and Robach’s scandal, Shue and Fiebig revealed their relationship in December 2023, coinciding with the launch of their ex-spouses’ podcast.

Reflecting on their journey, Shue and Fiebig shared in December 2023 that their bond grew from the shared trauma of navigating very public and messy breakups.

Meanwhile, insiders reported that the timing of Shue and Fiebig’s relationship reveal left Holmes and Robach “furious,” as it overshadowed their podcast debut.

According to insiders, Robach was furious about the timing of the news, allegedly accusing her ex, Shue, of “trying to steal her thunder.”

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast,” a source revealed to Page Six.

However, others defended Shue, with an insider noting that “Andrew doesn’t steal the spotlight.” They added, “He’s so private. That’s not who he is.”

During the December 8 episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast, Robach and Holmes got candid about their potential wedding plans after a fan inquired about when they would get married.

Robach shared that when it comes to marriage, it’s not a question of “if” but “when,” expressing her appreciation for Holmes’ previous remark that he would be the one to propose.

“It’s not an if, it’s a when. I like that. I actually appreciate that,” Robach said. “T.J., you told me that I should never propose to you.”

She continued: “Remember, we were talking about women proposing to men? But I’m just saying that if I answer this, I feel like that’d be kind of in part me saying when I would like to get married.”

“We don’t have a date, obviously, and we haven’t even decided what we’re going to do, But because if I said I want to and I’d like to in the fall [and], that would be akin to me proposing to you,” Robach noted, per People Magazine.

In September last year, Robach emphasized that she and Holmes were not in a hurry to get married.

“There is no urgency in the sense that I’m 51 years old. I don’t need to rush into anything,” Robach said, per Page Six.

Reflecting on her past, Robach admitted, “I think I have rushed into everything in my life up until now. But, he knows I wanna get married, and I know he wants to get married.”

The former ABC news anchor then assured their podcast listeners that they’re on the same page regarding their future.

However, while they frequently talk about marriage, they’ve chosen not to set a definitive timeline.

“We haven’t put a timeline together, and we talk about it all the time,” Robach stated. “I don’t think a week goes by where we don’t discuss like, ‘Should we? Should we?'”

via: The Blast