‘I Remember You Talking About Her Like a Dog’: Wendy Williams Supportive Post for Blac Chyna Gets Shutdown After Fans Dredge Up Their Past Beef from Her Show

Wendy Williams has recently sent Blac Chyna an inspirational message on social media.

via: Atlanta Black Star

Blac Chyna is starting to turn over a new leaf in her life after removing her fillers, embracing her natural hair, and letting go of OnlyFans, and it looks like her old nemesis is ready to make amends.

On Wednesday, April 5, Wendy Williams uploaded a photo of the two sitting side by side on “The Wendy Experience” Instagram account for her podcast. While the image does look altered, it seems Williams is ready to embrace the new version of Blac Chyna.

Using Chyna’s birth name Angela White, she wrote, “Love my girl Angela! @blacchyna KEEP WORKING on yourself.”

Quite a few people supported the post, while others — who were seemingly viewers of Williams’ eponymous talk show — recall her past rocky relationship with Chyna.

One said, “I remember you talking about her like a dog though? IJS! So, is she a friend like NeNe you know-‘that girl ova there’! I’m just saying this seems deceitful to me! Get well soon!”

Another commenter with a similar sentiment suggested Williams was not being honest about her feelings toward Chyna and brought up Williams’s ex-husband.

“Oh the fakery of WENDELL and her fraudulent team. This picture was taken YEARS ago. Please bring @therealkelvinhunter . Like him or not … he held that train-wreck together successfully.”

Someone else said, “Chile…….what are we doing at this point.”

There have been a lot of ups and downs between the two women over the years, dating back to 2016. On “The Wendy Williams Show,” Williams shared her thoughts on Chyna’s relationship with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Like many others, Williams believed that Chyna was taking advantage of the former reality star and was only with him for his money and the family name.

So this is why Blac Chyna is mad at Wendy Williams….I mean…she wasn't lying. The truth hurts ? pic.twitter.com/ZdFnnDiAUV — ? ??? ??? ? (@aVeryRichBish) November 5, 2016

Chyna clapped back at Williams with a lengthy Instagram post to defend her man and their relationship. In the caption, she said, “Wendy.. Wendy.. Wendy….you lost your motherf–king mind hoe? How dare you speak on me, my fiancé, and my mom like you were at the Christmas table with us?!I find it so funny how you love to talk about Rob and his insecurities like at a point in time you wasn’t a fat 400 pound ass b-tch on the radio!”

In 2019, the two ladies seemingly got on the right foot when Blac Chyna appeared on Willams’ talk show, where they hashed out their differences and even apologized to each other. Williams later did an interview with In Touch Weekly where she dubbed Chyna as her friend.

She told the host, “And you know who I have casted as a new friend? Blac Chyna. Listen, she really had an impact on me, and I think she had one on you, too. I thought she was one way, you did, also.”

But somehow that flipped in 2020 when Williams spoke ill of the mother of two again on her show and accused her of being homeless. “Blac Chyna texts me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo I have no place to live,’” she said, adding that she did not want to be involved, so she ignored the text.

Chyna made a silent clap back by posting a video of her five vehicles and a glimpse of her house in response to Williams’ claims. The two ladies have been spotted out together a few times since William’s divorce.

However, Chyna has yet to respond to Williams’ recent post, but it looks like she will be embraced with open arms.