Remember Him? Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

A 1990s sitcom star has landed behind bars.

Zachery Ty Bryan is in trouble with the law once again.

The 43-year-old, who is best known for starring on Home Improvement alongside Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson, was arrested by Myrtle Beach police in South Carolina on Wednesday, Jan. 1 just before 7 p.m. local time on charges of second-degree domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

He was booked into Horry County jail on Jan. 2 and remains there, facing a $10,000 bail.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

This is the third time Bryan has been arrested on domestic violence charges. In the last year, he has also been arrested twice on DUI charges, with his most recent arrest taking place in Oklahoma in October.

His trouble with the law began in 2020, when he was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend at an Oregon home. He pled guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Bryan went on to get engaged to the woman he’d allegedly strangled, Johnny Faye Cartwright, with whom he shares three children, daughter Kennedy and twins Parker and Sequoia, in November 2021.

In 2023, he was arrested again and charged with fourth-degree felony assault as well as third-degree robbery and misdemeanor harassment. He pled guilty to “felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence,” Lane County’s chief deputy district attorney told PEOPLE at the time, and he was sentenced to seven days in jail.

Following the arrest, his fiancée Cartwright said she would “always want what’s best for the father of my children.”

“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there,” she continued in a statement to Us Weekly. “I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

via: People