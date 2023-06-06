Remember Him: ‘90s Rapper Vanilla Ice Sued by Ex-GF Demanding DNA Test, Child Support for 5-year-old

Vanilla Ice has been dragged to court by his longtime girlfriend who is demanding the rapper submit to a DNA test and be ordered to pay child support for a 5-year-old child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

via: HipHopDX

Per court records obtained by RadarOnline, the “Ice Ice Baby” hitmaker’s longtime girlfriend Kirra Hentz claimed that Ice is the father of a little girl named Priscilla.

In addition to a DNA test, Hentz asked the court to determine custody arrangements between the two of them and force Vanilla Ice (real name Robert Van Winkle) to pay her child support.

Hentz noted that despite filing under the name “Winkle,” the couple were not legally married when they conceived Priscilla, who was born in June 2018.

“The parties engaged in sexual relations resulting in the potential conception and gestation of the minor child,” the filing reads. “[Vanilla Ice] may be the biological father of the minor child and genetic testing should be ordered to confirm.”

Vanilla Ice has yet to respond to the allegations. He is currently the father of two daughters, KeeLee Breeze Van Winkle and Dusti Rain Van Winkle, who he shares with his ex-wife Laura Giaritta.

The allegations come after one of Vanilla Ice’s co-writers accused the 55-year-old of not writing his seminal hit “Ice Ice Baby,” and said the rapper did nothing at all during the creative process.

“Every song I did on that album, he credited himself,” Mario “Chocolate” Johnson told The Art of Dialogue last June. “He said he wrote ‘Ice Ice Baby’ at 16. He didn’t write no parts of that song, and he really believed it. So imagine that.”

He added: “People think that we had a problem with ‘Ice Ice Baby.’ We didn’t. ‘Ice Ice Baby’ was already in the can, paperwork done. We had a problem that when the record came out, I was sent to Texas to work with him on the album. I did nine songs, and he was supposed to pick five that I was getting paid for, but he ended up putting all nine on the album.”

A biopic about Vanilla Ice titled To The Extreme is also currently being developed, with actor David Franco in the starring role.