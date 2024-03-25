Rebel Wilson Calls Out Sacha Baron Cohen As “A**hole” That Allegedly Threatened To Block Her Memoir ‘Rebel Rising’ | lovebscott.com

Rebel Wilson went rogue on Sunday night and posted the name of the alleged Hollywood “asshole” she had said she planned to expose in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

In a post on social media, Wilson called out the Borat actor as the “a**hole” she wrote about in her book.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” read the statement on Wilson’s Instagram Stories.

She continued, “The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

— Bella ? (@bella_hunter05) March 25, 2024

In an Instagram post last week, Wilson had opened up about a “massive a**hole” she encountered in the industry. The actress shared that she intended to dedicated a whole chapter to this person but didn’t reveal the name of the person.

“Do you wanna know why I have a ‘no a**holes’ policy now with people I work with? …Well it’s all in the book,” Wilson teased her Rebel Rising memoir.

In the video post, she says, “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a**hole policy, that means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical.”

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole.”

Wilson and Cohen were co-stars in the 2016 spy action comedy film Grimsby, directed by Louis Leterrier. The actors shared credits with Mark Strong, Isla Fisher, Gabourey Sidibe and Penélope Cruz.

Rebel Rising is set to be released on April 2.

Deadline has reached out to Cohen’s publicist for comment.

For more context here are some tweets Rebel put out back in 2017 about Cohen.

Rebel Wilson has been extremely consistent over the past decade in talking about what she experienced with Sacha Baron Cohen. Here are some tweets from 2017. — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) March 25, 2024