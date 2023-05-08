'Real Housewives' Star Kim Zolciak Files For Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak is pulling the plug on her marriage.

via: The Sun

The former couple were married for 11 years and share four children together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reportedly called it quits with her marriage, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Kim reportedly listed April 30th as the date of separation in the documents.

The Bravo star claimed the marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The reality star is reportedly seeking primary physical custody of the children and joint legal custody.

The now former couple share: 11-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade, and their 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

Kim reportedly seeks spousal support and is expected to legally restore her maiden name.

The exes reportedly owe $1.1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from the following years: 2013, 2017, and 2018.

The two also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018.

This is a developing story.