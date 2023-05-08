'Real Housewives' Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy Biermann Owe $1.1M In Unpaid Taxes

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have been facing rumors about the foreclosure of their $2.6 million Georgia mansion for months.

Now TMZ is reporting that the family owes the IRS.

“According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the couple owes a whopping $1.1M to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018 — they also owe the state of Georgia $15K for unpaid taxes for 2018.”

RadarOnline.com reported that Fulton County records show that Truist Bank has hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings on the Biermann’s last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage.

The auction was set to go down March 7, but the family’s still posting on social media from inside the GA home, so it looks like authorities haven’t yet moved in to secure the property.

Hopefully they are able to get it all figured out.