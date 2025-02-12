‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Hospitalized & To Undergo Surgery To Remove Brain Tumors

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she has multiple brain tumors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a statement on Instagram detailing how she ended up in the hospital.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp said. “Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

She continued, “After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

The reality TV personality said that two of the tumors would “be surgically removed today,” while “the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she said. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Mellencamp, best known for starring on Bravo‘s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons, is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. Earlier this year, she announced her separation from her husband Edwin Arroyave, whom she had three children with.

In 2022, Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage II melanoma, which was promptly removed.

Since leaving RHOBH, Mellencamp has developed a successful podcast titled Two T’s in a Pod, which she co-hosts with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Mellencamp also appeared in the 2022 edition of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother.

via: Deadline

