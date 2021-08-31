‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Will Be on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars

Kenya Moore is preparing to twirl all over the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom floor.

Although ABC has yet to announce the news, sources have confirmed the Bravo star’s participation in the show’s upcoming season alongside Jojo Siwa and others.



via E!:

Moore is just the latest Housewife to compete for the Mirrorball trophy, as former RHOA stars NeNe Leakes, Kim Fields and Kim Zolciak-Biermanncompeted on seasons 18, 21 and 22, respectively. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has also had a presence on the series, as Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have all competed in the past.

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.