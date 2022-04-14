‘We Ready’ Rapper Archie Eversole Dead at 37, Shot By Brother

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole is dead at 37 after reportedly being killed by his brother, Alexander Kraus.

According to DeKalb County police, the musician was shot March 25 on Golf Vista Circle.

He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital on April 3.

Cops responded to a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive where they found Eversole suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kraus was arrested and charged after the shooting.

His was first charged with aggravated assault, however, his crimes were changed to murder after Eversole died.

Eversole is best known for his 2002 hit “We Ready,” which featured fellow rapper Bubba Sparxxx.

The bop has frequently been played at sports games over the years. He released his first album, “Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style,” that same year when he was only 17.

Loving tributes to the German-born singer flooded social media.

NFL star Robert Griffin III tweeted, “The man who gave us ‘We Ready,’ the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones.”

Sports journalist Brandon Caldwell wrote, “Rip archie eversole, an energetic rapper who crafted a song and anthem which will outlive and still be wholly southern and atlanta.”

“RIP Archie Eversole— one of his greatest hits would be this hood class titled ‘We Ready,’ ” another penned, alongside prayer emojis.

One tribute honored the popular song. “This song, ‘We Ready,’ helped me push through my re-injured ACL back in high school in 02. I still use this song when I work out, or right before I get out the car at the gym. A classic banger that will never fail to get people pumped, myself included. RIP Archie Eversole.”

“What happened to Archie Eversole is an incredible tragedy. It’s a huge loss for the city and for its soccer culture,” one added.

So sad. “We Ready” truly is a gameday anthem.

