Read The Divorce Petition Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Slapped 'RHOA' Star With After Blowout Fight Over Massive Debt

Kroy Biermann has once again determined that his marriage to Kim Zolciak is “irretrievably broken.”

Radar has obtained the divorce petition Kroy filed this week in Georgia Court — only weeks after they both dismissed their initial divorce petitions following a reconciliation.

As we previously reported, back in May, both filed for divorce demanding primary custody of their kids and child support. Kroy demanded Kim submit to a psychological examination claiming she had wasted their money on online gambling.

Kim accused Kroy of smoking marijuana and pleaded for him to be randomly drug tested. A couple of weeks later, the duo was spotted out with their family at church.

The two then decided to give the relationship another try and called out their divorce. However, sources claimed that things have gotten worse at home since they got back together.

An insider told TMZ the couple’s fights are “nasty” and they blame the other for unpaid bills. “They’ve gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills. They’re counting down to pennies,” the source spilled.

As we first reported, police were called to the couple’s home following their initial split. The exchanges were captured on police body cam footage.

The insider said the couple had a fight on Thursday which led to Kroy threatening to file for divorce. Kim allegedly dared him to do it, which he did.

In his new petition, Kroy listed the date of marriage as November 11, 2011. He said the couple’s marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hopes for another reconciliation.

The ex-NFL star demanded primary custody of Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. He also demanded temporary and permanent child support. In addition, he wants Kim to vacate their Georgia home and allow him to have exclusive access.

Kroy also asked the court to award him legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple still faces a series of lawsuits over unpaid loans and credit cards. Kroy even faces a lawsuit over an alleged debt to a casino in the Bahamas.

On top of that, the couple was hit with a massive federal tax lien which accused them of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.

As we previously reported, Kim’s friend were furious after she decided to give the marriage another go.

“Everyone is beyond annoyed because she made such a huge deal and acted like Kroy was the devil,” said a source at the time. “She had everyone in her life drop everything to support her and listen to her complaints day and night — and suddenly she’s going back to him!”