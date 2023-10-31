How Would You React? Ex-NBAer Joe Smith Furious After Discovering Girlfriend's OnlyFans Page [Video]

Ex-NBA player Joe Smith is not a fan of his partner’s latest business venture.

via: NY Post

Smith’s furious reaction was captured on video when his partner of five years, Kisha Chavis, appeared to film while he confronted her about the situation, according to TMZ.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, said in the video, which has since made its way around social media.

“Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it.

“That’s bulls–t. That’s f—ed up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s f—ed up.”

Chavis disagreed.

“I have an OnlyFans page and he’s mad because he’s just now finding out about it,” she said.

“… I’m not doing it with anybody but myself. so why should I have to tell you… My body, my f–king choice.”

Warning: Graphic language

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform, where users can sell and/or purchase original content.

Chavis claimed that she turned to OnlyFans to “get something extra” after her multiple jobs weren’t “facilitating enough.”

Smith explained that Chavis should’ve discussed the matter with him first.

“Joe, I’ve been talking to you about mad things,” she replied. “I’ve been asking for solutions to s–t and you’re not giving none so I created one.”

Smith said “that’s no solution, not in my book,” to which Chavis fired back, “You knew who the f–k I was when you met me.

“… And I thought that I would never have to go back to anything like this again, but unfortunately that’s not the case right now.”

Chavis is a former adult actress, according to TMZ, who reported that she went by the name Yasmine Pendavis.

“You’re still out there showing your body and doing stuff like this on camera,” Smith said.

“You act like that’s the only thing I do,” Chavis said. “I have made jobs but they’re not facilitating everything that needs to be so I got something extra.

“OnlyFans be breaking me off. What the f–k.”

Smith didn’t care about the money.

“Come on Kisha with that,” he said. “It don’t matter what they’re breaking you off. It’s the disrespect that comes with it. You couldn’t come and talk to me about it.”

“OK well we’re talking about it now,” she asserted, to which Smith said, “Because I had to find out on the fly.”

Chavis concluded with, “So now you know… Whatever. I been doing what I have to do, period. That’s bottom line. That’s what it is.”

It’s unclear where exactly the initial video was shared, and how Smith discovered Chavis’ OnlyFans account.

Smith, who earned $61 million over his 16-year career, previously opened up about his finances and living paycheck-to-paycheck in a 2018 interview with Yankees legend, Alex Rodriguez.

After taxes, agent fees and management fees, Smith said he only pocketed about $18 million over the course of his career.

The former 6-foot-9 power forward was selected by the Warriors with the No. 1 overall pick out of Maryland in the 1995 NBA Draft.

Smith spent three seasons with Golden State before he bounced around the league, landing with the 76ers, Timberwolves, Pistons, Bucks, Nuggets, Bulls, Cavaliers, Thunder, Hawks, Nets and Lakers.

Smith last played with the Lakers in 2011.