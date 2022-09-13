R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell, best known for his 1996 hit “You” has died.

He was 51.

His death was confirmed in a statement from The Powell Family shared via Instagram by Tamara Powell.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” the post reads.

“He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him. – The Powell Family.”

Jesse’s cause of death is unknown to the public at this time. RIP. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell)