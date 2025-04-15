Ray J & Princess Love Divorce Still On, Despite Tongue-Slobbing at Bow Wow Concert

BY: Walker Published 43 minutes ago

Ray J and Princess Love can be seen in a video circulating on social media kissing and holding each other intimately backstage during the Millennium Tour.

A source close to both Ray and Princess tells TMZ Hip Hop the controversial couple have always maintained a “hot or cold” relationship, even amid the multiple divorce filings.

Ray J and Princess Love are back together ?? Will there be a 5th divorce coming soon? ? #RayJ #PrincessLove pic.twitter.com/Zpj34bqRvm — onecheetah (@onecheetah1) April 14, 2025

All signs pointed to the meter being red-hot at last night’s Millennium Tour in Miami.

Ray and Princess were caught by multiple witnesses tonguing each other down with French kisses while tightly embracing under the concert lights.

Our source is adamant Ray J and Princess still love each other … but the divorce is still on. They were simply celebrating their pending divorce with a little hook-up at Bow Wow’s jampacked show!!!

If you’ll recall, we caught up with Princess right after she filed for divorce last year and she made it clear that she and Ray were still very good friends.

And, they’re clearly utilizing the benefits. Maybe they’ll shred those “papers” for good this time.

via: TMZ

Ray J and Princess Love began their fourth divorce proceeding back in February 2024. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

