Raven-Symoné Says Disney Asked About Making Her Raven's Home Character a Lesbian, She Declined: 'I Said No'

For years now, viewers of ‘Raven’s Home’ have commented on the relationship between main characters Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels.

While the best friends are super close, Raven-Symoné says that Disney considered making them a lesbian couple.

via People:

During a recent appearance on the Pride podcast, Raven — who came out as a lesbian in 2013 after the legalization of same-sex marriage — revealed that Disney Channel executives asked whether she was interested in having her Raven’s Home character identify as a lesbian in the reboot.

“You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” Raven, 35, said. “And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

The View alum continued, “There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.'”

Raven’s Home is a spinoff to Raven’s former Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007 for four seasons.

In the revival series, which premiered in 2017, Raven and her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are both divorced single mothers raising their children together in the same Chicago home. Raven’s son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) also inherited her psychic abilities.

On the podcast, Raven joked that the “quiet undertones” of her character living with Chelsea “was enough” to insinuate about her private life.

Raven married wife Miranda Maday in a private ceremony in June 2020. “Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Raven previously told PEOPLE.

“Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way,” she continued. “We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

Now, the couple is planning on starting a family together.

“I want four kids. I want a big family,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun.”

