Raven-Symoné Announces Death of Her Father: I ‘Hope He is Watching with a Smile’

Actress Raven-Symoné is mourning her father, Christopher B. Pearman.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the actress and producer included a picture of herself as a child alongside her dad. The photo was accompanied by a loving message.

“My life has been long and abundant,” the Disney star, 38, wrote in the caption. “And the path I’m on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face… #christopherbpearman”

While Symoné didn’t share further details, she confirmed the news when a social media follower asked whether Pearman had died. “Yes maam,” she replied.

Symoné is protective of her relationship with her parents, and not much information is known about their family dynamic. However, Pearman was her manager in the early days of her career.

In a June 2010 interview with NPR, Pearman said he had stopped managing his daughter’s career a few years beforehand and that it was important for her to “be able to take the reins.”

“She got to a point, you know, she said, ‘Daddy, I can run my own company. I can run my own thing’ a few years ago,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘You know, you have the tools.’ ”

When asked whether he was hurt that Symoné wanted to manage her own career, Pearman shared, “No, absolutely not. I’ve been managing that girl’s career since she was six months old. It’s just like you having a child and saying, you know, I’m ready to go to college and do my own thing and move out the house. You know, it’s like okay, go ahead.”

