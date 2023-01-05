Rapper Theophilus London Has Been Found, Family Says [Photo]

Theophilus London has been found after his family filed a missing persons report last week.

via: THR

London’s family told The Hollywood Reporter late Wednesday that he is safe and well, and that they would appreciate prayers and privacy from the public.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on social media.

Last week London, a rapper who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, was reported missing by his friends and family. His family filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department and the family said the musician reportedly hadn’t been heard from since July.

No other details were released.