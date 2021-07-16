Rapper SpotemGottem Found Lying Next to AK-47 During Arrest in Florida Hotel Room

Rapper SpotemGottem was arrested on weapons and assault charges in Florida on Thursday after police found him in a hotel room lying next to a semi-automatic rifle.

via NYDN:

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, was wanted for allegedly breaking a parking garage gate in June and pointing a rifle at someone who tried to stop him.

U.S. Marshals tracked him down to a hotel in the city of Aventura, just north of Miami, and took him into custody without incident, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The Jacksonville, Fla., rapper is known for the single “Beat Box,” which was a major hit on social media — especially TikTok — last year. A remix of the song, featuring rapper DaBaby, peaked at No. 12 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

SpottemGottem is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and accessory after the fact to a felony, Miami-Dade County jail records show.

His bond was set at $18,500, which he posted on Friday.

Harden’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

SpotemGottem is scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud festival on July 23 in Miami. The three-day Rolling Loud festival comes to Citi Field in the fall, with the baby-faced rapper on the bill for Oct. 29.

We don’t know if he did it or not, but he sure looks guilty as hell in that mugshot.