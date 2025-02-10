Randy Moss Breaks Down in Tears During ESPN Return After Receiving Video Message from Tom Brady and Others

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Randy Moss made an emotional return to the airwaves just in time for the NFL’s biggest day of the year only months after his cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the 47-year-old Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver made his long-awaited return to ESPN for the latest iteration of Postseason NFL Countdown amid his cancer diagnosis.

During the program, Moss broke down in tears after the network played a touching tribute from a few of his friends and admirers — including Brady, Bill Belichick, Justin Jefferson, Kevin Garnett, Jerry Rice and Micah Parsons, among others.

Advertisement

“You already know it’s the big cry baby here, man,” Moss said of himself after the two-minute tribute. “Y’all, I couldn’t do it alone.”

While wiping his tears away with a tissue, and as he was surrounded by colleagues Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi, Moss thanked the NFL, his former teammates and others for their words of support.

“It is so great to have you back.” – Tom Brady Bill Belichick, Kevin Garnett and Justin Jefferson, among others, join Brady in welcoming back Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/ZwUhvgsOTT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 9, 2025

“Hey guys, it’s been hard but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man,” he said. “So I’m happy to be here, man.”

Advertisement

Moss’ colleagues then confirmed that they indeed “broke a promise” and told him they wouldn’t “do that,” referring to the tribute that brought him to tears. “You said, ‘Greeny, don’t do it again,’ ” Moss said of Greenberg. “Let’s get this show started, man. God bless y’all. God is good.”

In the short clip, Moss’ former teammates and pals let them know they were thinking of him amid his health ordeal, with former New England Patriots teammate Brady, 47, telling Moss that “we’ve all missed you.” The duo played together for three NFL seasons from 2007 to 2010.

“You’ve been a fixture on that show for a long time and you were a fixture on the field,” Brady continued in the video message. “And for as great as you were on the field in showing everybody the strength and resilience of how you performed over the course of your hall-of-fame career, you’ve impressed and inspired us more than anything in what you’ve done off the field, man.”

“You’re a brother to me, I love you more than anything in this world and its so great to have you back,” he added.

Advertisement

Moss initially revealed that he was “battling something internally” when he shared a video on Instagram in December. Days later, ESPN announced that he would be stepping away from his role as co-host of Sunday NFL Countdown.

On Dec. 13, Moss announced in an Instagram Live that he first recognized something was wrong when he noticed his urine was discolored. After visiting a doctor, Moss said he learned that he had cancer. “They found it in the bile duct right between the pancreas and the liver, and that the cancer was sitting right outside the bile duct,” he said at the time, before confirming that a stent had been inserted in his liver during his first of many surgeries.

He later underwent a Whipple procedure and confirmed he would also undergo radiation and chemotherapy, calling it “a trying week, a trying time.”

“By the grace of God, my liver started acting up,” he continued. “I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Moss appeared via livestream to present the Comeback Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony. “I’m sorry I could not be there in person to join you all, but I want to send a special thank you to all of my doctors, my beautiful wife, my children, my family, my teammates and all of the prayer warriors out there,” Moss said at the time. “We are Mossing cancer and I cannot wait to get back on television with all my guys.”

His latest return to ESPN comes as Dick Vitale celebrated his own first game back as a college basketball commentator this weekend, following his latest bout with cancer and a fall last month.

The Associated Press reported that Vitale, 85, earned a standing ovation from the crowd at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 8, while ESPN called it a “great weekend for the ESPN family” ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

via: People

Advertisement