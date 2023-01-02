Rally Driver Ken Block Dead at 55 Following Snowmobile Accident

Champion rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah.

He was 55.

via TMZ:

Details surrounding the accident are not yet clear. Block’s team, Hoonigan, released a statement on the tragedy … saying, “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

“He will be incredibly missed.”

Block was in Utah snowmobiling … and posted pictures on Instagram earlier Monday morning.

Of course, Ken was one of the most famous Rally car drivers in the world … where he competed since the mid-2000s, finishing on the podium dozens of times.

But, Block didn’t just drive rally cars … he also competed in motocross and skateboarding, amongst other action sports. He was also a competitive snowboarder.

Over the years, Block became a big star on social media, amassing millions of followers and subscribers online.

Ken also left his mark in the skating fashion world. Block, along with business partner Damon Way, founded the brand DC Shoes in 1994.

Ken is survived by his wife Lucy and 3 children. Block’s 16-year-old daughter Lia is also a driver.

RIP.