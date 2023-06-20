R. Kelly Says He’s “Scared For His Life” Amid Claims Of Negligance By Prison Staff

R. Kelly has expressed that he’s in fear of losing his life due to alleged negligence on the part of prison medical staff after undergoing an operation to treat blood clots.

via: HipHopDX

R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in prison for sex trafficking charges and is unhappy about the way he’s being treated medically.

In audio obtained by RapHouseTV, the singer can be heard going off about his prison’s alleged negligence in regards to blood clots discovered in his legs which later resulted in him having to have surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Claiming that he’s “scared for his life” and that animals are treated better than him, he said: “I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg. I’m not supposed to die this way. You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.

“Because if it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you loved, you would’ve said, ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that.’”

He added: “They didn’t even X-ray. And that’s why I’m speaking out on this, because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be. They treat animals better than that.”

In March, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, went public with complaints about the healthcare her client was getting at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

She claimed Kelly was receiving negligent care by the Bureau of Prisons after having surgery on his Achilles tendon due to suffering blood clots.

“It’s not just because it’s R. Kelly,” she told ABC7 at the time. “Every prison deserves medical attention, medical care. The MCC is required to address these things in a competent fashion.”

Meanwhile, R. Kelly’s former cellmate, Ronnie Bo, recently claimed that the singer believed JAY-Z once tried to have him killed.

“He felt like JAY-Z was kind of secure because, at the time, R. Kelly was technically bigger than him,” he told Hip Hop News Uncensored earlier this month. “He felt like [during] one of the shows when they was in Madison Square Garden [in 2004] prior to that event, he said days before the event that he was getting death threats that he felt was coming from JAY-Z.”

He continued: “Like JAY-Z was trying to basically, I don’t know if this is going to sound outrageous, but he felt like JAY-Z was trying to get him killed for whatever reason.”