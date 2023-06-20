Singer Ne-Yo Accused of Owing $3 Million in Back Taxes, IRS Slaps Him With Lien

You can’t play with Uncle Sam.

via: Radar Online

Singer Ne-Yo has been slapped with a federal tax lien accusing him of owing a massive 7-figure sum to the IRS, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to official documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Uncle Sam claims Ne-Yo [real name: Shaffer Smith] owes a total of $3,166,811.68 for 2020.

To add to the financial woes, the entertainer and his ex-wife Crystal Smith were hit with a lien by the company Crowe Custom Countertops for work done to a property in Alpharetta, Georgia.

In addition, the couple was hit with a separate lien over $4k owed to the City of Atlanta for taxes.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ne-Yo has been in and out of court over the past couple of months. Last month, he sued his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise.

In his complaint, Ne-Yo said he is the father of Braiden Bagnerise (born in 2021) and Brixton Smith (born in February 2023). The singer did ask that a DNA test be done to confirm the paternity of Brixton.

Ne-Yo asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of the kids. In regard to child support, he agreed to pay but wanted the judge to determine the amount.

The battle with his ex comes months after he reached a settlement with his ex-wife in their bitter divorce.

Ne-Yo was awarded 3 of his 4 homes and a 2022 Bentley. He agreed to pay Crystal a $1.6 million lump sum, hand her the deed to one property, and $20k to help her move.

Further, he coughed up $150k to buy her a new car. Crystal signed the deal which pays her $12k per month in child support for their 3 kids. They agreed to share joint custody of the children.

Crystal will also be paid $3k per month in alimony for the next 3 years.

The split was nasty with Crystal accusing Ne-Yo of cheating on her. She wrote “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”