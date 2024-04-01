R. Kelly Ponders Validity Of Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Allegations | lovebscott.com

Last week, Homeland Security raided two of Diddy’s mansions as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, leaving the public in awe. Since then, the Bad Boy Records founder has been subject to even more scrutiny than usual, as countless social media users and peers share their reactions online. Most recently, R. Kelly even shared his thoughts on the debacle during a chat with Wack 100 on Clubhouse.

via: Vibe

R. Kelly insisted that, much like Biggie once noted, federal agents were “mad because he’s flagrant.” However, he stated that Sean Combs and the public should take the investigation seriously, because celebrities are now being hunted regardless if the allegations are false.

“The sh*t is crazy. Motherf**kers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other sh*t on the radio and everything else, but they a** could be next,” Kelly cautioned. “That’s what’s so f**ked up about it. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on.”

“I don’t believe none of this sh*t. You could tell me about Puffy, you [tell me] could about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh*t. Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”

For those who don’t know, R. Kelly is currently in prison for crimes similar to those Diddy is accused of, including sex trafficking, lewd acts with a child, and more. R. Kelly isn’t the only inmate to weigh in Diddy’s allegations as of late, however. Another convicted felon, Suge Knight, also recently shared his take on the raids. “It’s a bad day for hip hop, for the culture, for Black people,” he said. “‘Cause when one look bad, we all look bad… That’s definitely nothing to cheer about. I’ll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger… You know they’re gonna get you if they can.”