R. Kelly Addresses Joycelyn Savage Baby Rumors [Photo + Video]

Even from behind bars, R. Kelly continues to be in the headlines.

R. Kelly is going on the record about his relationship with Joycelyn Savage.

In his first interview since being convicted of sex trafficking, the disgraced singer cleared up the rumors surrounding his love life. Speaking with “The Natasha Simona Sequence,” Kelly was asked whether he fathered a child with his fiancée.

“Hell nah!” the 55-year-old told Rick Party. “She didn’t have a child.”

His denial comes after an Instagram account claiming to be Savage posted photos of a baby girl named Ava Lee Kelly, who was born on Dec. 8.

Savage’s father, Timothy, previously denied the pregnancy claims. “My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant. This is 100 percent inaccurate,” he said on Instagram Live. “If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say, ‘I love this child,’ no matter what the situation is, period. But rest assured, that’s not my granddaughter.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, also shut down the baby rumors, telling TMZ that some “people are just insane.”

Joycelyn claimed in her book, Love and Joy of Robert, that she was several months pregnant and learned she was expecting after the R&B singer sent her an engagement ring.

Kelly did, however, confirm that he is engaged to Savage. “I can just say Joycelyn is my fiancée and I love her and she loves me,” he said in the same interview.

Elsewhere, Kelly also addressed his bootleg album I Admit It, which was mysteriously uploaded to streaming services earlier this month.

“I didn’t put out no album. If I would have put out an album, it wouldn’t have been called I Admit It,” said Kelly, whose lawyers are investigating the unauthorized release.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in his federal sex trafficking case in New York. In September, he was found guilty on six counts in his federal child porn trial in Chicago. He will be sentenced in February.