Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Bitching’ Mom Defends His Right to Deny Her His Riches

Quentin Tarantino’s mother Connie Zastoupil has said she “supports” her son and is “proud” of him, after the director’s remarks about not supporting his mother financially after making a vow as a child.

Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that from dusk til dawn he’s kept a childhood promise to never share a cent of his earnings with his mother because of a single comment she made bashing his writing career. Now, she’s responded, and it would appear she has a natural born maternal instinct to defend him and his refusal to share his killer Hollywood profits.

“She was bitching at me,” the 58-year-old told “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman on his acclaimed podcast, “The Moment” of an adolescent instance in which his mom chastised him for writing screenplays in elementary school. “[Then] in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little “writing career,”‘ with the finger quotes and everything. ‘This little “writing career” that you’re doing? That s–t is over!’”

“And when she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head, and I go, ‘OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for Mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.”

And despite his massive subsequent success, he stuck by his promise.

“I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house,” he clarified. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

His mother, Connie Zastoupil — who was reportedly just 16 when she had Tarantino — has since defended her son over her own parenting.

“Regarding my son Quentin — I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family,” she told USA Today in a Wednesday statement. “It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my grandson Leo.”

She then critiqued the media instead of her own son’s disparagement of her mothering.

It’s easy for podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context” she said, adding she does “not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy.”

Zastoupil did not respond to Page Six’s repeated calls for comment, and her voicemail box is full.

If his mom doesn’t have an issue with it, neither should we.