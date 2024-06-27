Queer Model and Art Curator Racquel Chevremont Joins Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ | lovebscott.com

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ just got more fabulous — and more queer!

Racquel Chevremont is officially joining the ‘RHONY’ alongside existing cast members Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan and the elusive Jenna Lyons.

GLAAD spoke with Racquel about her journey as a Black, queer art powerhouse and joining such an iconic franchise.

via GLAAD:

“It’s exciting,” Chevremont told GLAAD in an exclusive interview announcing her casting.

“I honestly didn’t think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman. I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC.”

Chevremont also told GLAAD that while she hasn’t been a housewives franchise superfan, she definitely binge-watched when she was offered the opportunity to join the cast. The decision to say yes, she said, was also one that was made as a family.

“My family and I really had to think about it; in the end, it made sense,” she told GLAAD.

“My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there. What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise.”

“I’m hoping to bring it all, show people a loving fun family along with our chosen family,” Chevremont continued in the exclusive conversation with GLAAD, adding, “It’s extremely important to me, [because] this show reaches millions of people.”

“In the current world climate it’s important for not only our community to see themselves represented but also for the world to get to know a queer family in a more intimate way and show that we all have more similarities than not; That queer women can be successful, beautiful and in loving relationships raising children too; That this world exists,” she added.

For Chevremont, representation is everything and she brings her fullness into every corner of her life and her career.

She also co-founded The Josie Club, a Black queer femme and woman supported and operated social impact group. Chevremont will be marching in this weekend’s New York City Pride March with The Josie Club, which made its debut last year as the first and only float for a club for queer women of color.

In conversation with GLAAD, Chevremont shared that owning her queerness didn’t come easy, especially when it came to bringing her fullness into alignment with her professional career.

“I’m what you’d call a later in life lesbian and when I first came out I lost a lot of people,” she said.

“I believe that because of my age and my accomplishments I didn’t care what anyone had to say, I didn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. I had spent my entire adult life in the fashion and art worlds so while my personal life might have suffered my professional life didn’t really skip a beat due to my queerness. I was lucky to be a part of two industries where queerness is embraced.”

Looking ahead, Chevremont is excited to bring queer representation to the forefront of reality TV.

“I want to bring more queer reality into the world,” she told GLAAD.

“I hope that seeing me and my family and being able to relate to us regardless of your sexual orientation will perhaps change a couple of hearts and minds. Using whatever platform I might have to increase visibility and representation has always been important to me.”

“You know, the things you do in the day to day. Faces you make etc., it was very strange to have cameras documenting it all, [but] as a model I’m used to a very controlled image, this is just raw. It’s a little scary.”

“I hope it comes across that although we’re all women from very different backgrounds and life experiences we’ve been able to genuinely connect and build friendships,” she continued.

I’ve also involved a lot of my community so I’m excited to share a glimpse into queer life in NYC.”

We’re excited to see Racquel’s dynamic with the rest of the girls.