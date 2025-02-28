Queen Latifah To Perform Quincy Jones Tribute At 2025 Oscars

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

The 97th Academy Awards will feature a Quincy Jones tribute with Queen Latifah performing.

The acclaimed actress and musician has been named to perform a tribute to the late Quincy Jones at the annual event. The news was shared by executive producer Raj Kapoor during a press conference with the creative team, according to Variety.

“One of the most exciting things that we’ve worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones,” he said, adding that Queen Latifah will be “a part of the performance.”

“We’ve planned and curated this beautiful moment that we hope will uplift the room, that will celebrate the spirit of Quincy and all of his greatness,” Kapoor continued. “It’s a beautiful moment, and we think it will be very celebratory and make everybody feel really good.”

Jones, founder of VIBE Magazine, passed away in November 2024 at the age of 91 years old. His cause of death was later revealed as pancreatic cancer. Four of Jones’ children, Rashida, Martina, Quincy III, and Kenya accepted an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award for their father that same month at the Governor’s Awards.

“Our father passed away two weeks ago today,” detailed Rashida in the moving speech. “He was really excited to attend tonight and a lot of his family are here, out of the seven of us are here and our beautiful family in the audience and he has so many friends in this room – well, actually probably in every room if I’m being honest because wherever he went he made connections with everyone, real one. He had this natural gift with people. He knew how to stay present, stay curious and stay loving.”

The 2025 Oscars are set to be hosted by Conan O’Brien, with the ceremony broadcasting live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. Additional performers announced include Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, RAYE, and LISA of Blackpink.

Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler have been named presenters for the prestigious event.

