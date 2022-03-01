Queen Latifah Honors Late Brother's Birthday 30 Years After His Death: 'I Love You to Infinity' [Photo]

Queen Latifah is remembering her late brother on his birthday.

via: People

The Girls Trip actress, 51, honored her late brother Lance’s birthday Monday by sharing a throwback photo of herself with him on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “To my brother Lance a.k.a. Winki my Pisces brother. We will always swim in eternity’s energy I love you to Infinity. Happy birthday.”

Her brother Lance Owens Jr. was a policeman in East Orange, New Jersey, who was killed in an off-duty accident when his motorcycle collided with a car while he was making a turn in 1992.

Back in 2013, she told Good Housekeeping about the death of her brother, saying that her Hollywood success that followed was bittersweet because he wasn’t there.

“My life was rocked to the core. And I felt guilty because I was angry at God,” she said at the time. “Lance was not there for me to share it with. And I was thinking, ‘Well, I don’t need this. I’d rather have my brother back.’ ”

Latifah recently reflected on her late mom Rita, telling People (the TV Show!) about how her role in The Tiger Rising movie was a way to honor her schoolteacher mother, who died in 2018 at 69.

“Everything to me, when it comes to doing these kinds of films, is a homage to my mom,” she said. “It’s what I know she would like, it’s what I know. I know she would want to always encourage children to be the best that they can.”

She continued, “I’ve watched my mom say the right things to students to change their outlook and change their direction, you know? Sometimes it just takes a couple more to give them food for thought and they make the decision and then they make it happen.”

Sending love to Queen Latifah.